News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Amazing photo shows today's Midsummer Day sunrise in Milton Keynes park

Some people got up before 4am to witness it
By Sally Murrer
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:29 BST

Talented city photographer Gill Prince was one of many people who got up before 4am to witness the spectacular Midsummer Day sunrise today.

Gill positioned herself by the beacon at Campbell Park to capture the annual event on camera.

She said: “It was worth the early start! And it was great to see so many other people up there as well.”

Photographer Gill Prince captured today's Midsummer sunrise in MK's Campbell ParkPhotographer Gill Prince captured today's Midsummer sunrise in MK's Campbell Park
Photographer Gill Prince captured today's Midsummer sunrise in MK's Campbell Park
Most Popular

Midsummer Day falls on the longest day of the year and marks the beginning of the astronomical summer summer solstice. It means the return of brighter evenings.

The UK will now have 16 hours and 38 minutes of daylight, with the sun rising at 4.43am and setting at 9.22pm precisely.

Milton Keynes is famed for its connections with the summer solstice as Midsummer Boulevard in CMK was built to be perfectly aligned with the rising sun on that day.

In the 1970s, the city’s chief architect Derek Walker and his young, enthusiastic team had a passion for American town planning, “earth mysteries” and the environment when they were building the new city.

Central Milton Keynes was originally planned to be aligned along the north-south and east-west axes. But Derek noticed that with a bit of tweaking they could position it, similar to Stonehenge, to align perfectly with the summer solstice sunrise.

He consulted experts at Greenwich Observatory to ensure accuracy. As a result, the sun now rises precisely at one end of Midsummer Boulevard on Midsummer Day - just like a modern Stonehenge.

Related topics:Milton KeynesAmerican