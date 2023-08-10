Amazing photos show family of seven swans rescued after getting covered in dangerous oil in Milton Keynes canal

A family of seven swans has been rescued after oil leaked into the canal in Milton Keynes.

The mum, dad and five cygnets were all covered in the oil, which is thought to have leaked from a disused boat.

The substance causes swans to lose their natural waterproofing and become waterlogged. This can quickly lead to exhaustion due to difficulties staying afloat and, in colder weather, can cause them to get chilled.

The family of swans rescued in Milton Keynes stayed remarkably calm during the long car journey to Huntingdon

There are also toxicity risks too as the birds will preen their feathers as they attempt to clean it from themselves.

The rescue took place near Willowbridge Marina at Peartree Bridge yesterday (Wednesday).

It was a team effort involving MK Swan Rescue team volunteers Allie Short, Helen Shield and Bryan Lea, who worked closely with Graham from The Waterfowl Sanctuary in Godmanchester near Huntingdon.

The birds were wrapped in special absorbent coats and stayed remarkably calm as they were taken by car to the sanctuary, where they will be cleaned up and cared for by specialists until they are fit to be released again.

The rescued MK swans were fitted with special jackets to absorb the oil

Meanwhile the Environment Agency has been informed about the oil slick, which now is around 50 metres long and covers the width of the canal.

The oil, which is also dangerous to fish and other wildlife, is thought to have leaked from an old red oxided boat and butty moored between Willowbridge Marina and Bridge 102, towards Stoke Hammond lock.