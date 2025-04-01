Amazing wartime Bletchley Park codebreaker dies at the grand old age of 101
Charlotte ‘Betty’ Webb MBE was among the last surviving Bletchley code breakers who played such a vital part in WW2.
She was just 18 whe she joined operations in Bletchley as a member of the ATS, the Auxiliary Territorial Service. She became so skilled that she was later sent to help with Japanese codes at The Pentagon in the US.
She was awarded France's highest honour - the Legion d'Honneur - in 2021.
The Women's Royal Army Corps Association has confirmed her death, describing Mrs Webb as a woman who "inspired women in the Army for decades".
Last year, when she was 100, Mrs Webb returned to Bletchley Park for a Veterens’ Reunion. It coincided with the tenth anniversary of Bletchley Park’s online Roll of Honour, which lists the names of over 13,000 people who were working for GC&CS during WW2.