The team at Amazon in Milton Keynes held a month-long series of gold-themed events to raise money for children with cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

A gold ribbon is the universal symbol for childhood cancer and the initiative is part of Amazon’s global Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer campaign. The team in Milton Keynes have been participating in the campaign since 2017.

Amazon in Milton Keynes has now donated £1000 to Supershoes, a Milton Keynes-based charity that provides unique customised gifts for children and young people, who are receiving treatment or palliative care for Cancer in the UK.

The aim of Amazon’s campaign is to support children impacted by cancer, as part of the company’s commitment to have ‘meaningful’ impact in the communities it serves around the world.

One of the events this year at Amazon in Milton Keynes was a Pyjama Day, which saw the team wear pyjamas to work in honour of children who spend every day in their pyjamas during treatment.

Victor Pulido, Amazon Milton Keynes General Manager, said: “Amazon has proudly supported Childhood Cancer Awareness month since 2017 and this year, we’re pleased to continue playing a part at Amazon in Milton Keynes with our pyjama party and gold-themed events. We’re pleased to support the efforts of Supershoes, an organisation that has a profound impact on children and families in our community.”

Amazon employees in the UK also had the opportunity to support children and families affected by childhood cancer by packing activity kits for children facing cancer, which were distributed to nearby hospitals and hospices. Employees also took part in volunteering with childhood cancer charities and organisations and had the opportunity to write short stories for children spending time in hospital.

Jacqui Hobday is one of the Amazon employees who took part in Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer. She said: “Everyone at Amazon in Milton Keynes loved taking part in our gold-themed events to raise awareness of childhood cancer. I think it’s brilliant that we’re also able to support Supershoes, whose staff and volunteers do incredible work for families in our area.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

Earlier this year, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose. Amazon employees across the UK hosted fundraising activities and together with their customers and partners, raised £2.7 million to support those going through the toughest time of their lives.