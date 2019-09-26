Amazon Milton Keynes steps up with Supershoes to help children with cancer

Amazon workers teamed up with a charity that designs personalised shoes for sick children as part of their support for Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

The Amazon crew in Milton Keynes linked up with colleagues all over the world to host a gold-themed pyjama party to pay tribute to brave children with cancer, who can spend long periods of time living in their pyjamas.

Amazon team up with Supershoes

The special event was attended by representatives from Milton Keynes-based charity, Supershoes, which designs and paints fun shoes to cheer up a child or young person with a diagnosis of cancer.

The shoes are hand-painted by a volunteer Super Artist to capture that child and all their favourite games, sports team, music, animals, colours or TV programmes.

During the visit, Supershoes set up special design stations at the Amazon fulfilment centre. The Amazon team also made a £2,000 donation to the charity to enable more youngsters to receive the bespoke shoes.

Scott Wharton, general manager at Amazon in MK, said: “Supershoes does vital work in our community and we want to support them and the brave children and families who rely on their care. #AmazonGoesGold is an incredible initiative that brings all Amazon colleagues together not only in the UK, but globally, as we seek to raise awareness around childhood cancer and shed light on the innovative work being done by researchers, hospitals and charities to increase the survival rate of children.”

Sarah White, CEO of Supershoes, said: “On behalf of Supershoes, I’d like to thank Scott and his team for putting on their PJs to show their support for children impacted by cancer and for providing this donation. We are very appreciative of the #AmazonGoesGold movement and glad that the work done by our team is being supported by the local Amazon team.”

This is the second year that Amazon in the UK has supported Childhood Cancer Awareness month. This year’s campaign includes a £50,000 donation to Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group, a leading national charity for all childhood cancers. CCLG fund and support innovative world-class research to drive forward improvements in treatment and care and to ensure children with cancer survive and live happy, healthy and independent lives.