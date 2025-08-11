An amber heat health alert has been issued across the country, with temperatures expected to surpass 30C in Milton Keynes.

The city is likely to experience a heatwave this week, with the official criteria for this to be declared requiring temperatures to hit between 25C and 28C, depending on whereabouts in the country you are.

The hottest weather is expected to hit Milton Keynes on Tuesday August 12 with temperatures expected to peak mid-afternoon at around 31C or 32C.

Monday August 11 and Wednesday August 13 are both expected to see temperatures peaking around 29C.

On Thursday August 14 the forecast is for sunny intervals, with more cloud expected and temperatures slightly down at around 25C to 27C.

Friday August 15 is likely to see more continuous sunshine, with temperatures again expected in the region of 25C to 27C.

Only gentle breezes are forecast through the week, with a low chance of showers, although some downpours are possible.

The heat health alert, jointly issued by the UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office, covers the West and East Midlands, London, South East and the East of England and is valid from 9am on August 12 to 6pm on August 13.

The alert means that weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole of the health service, with the possibility of wider health impacts across the whole of the population.

Dr Paul Coleman, consultant in public health at the UK Health Security Agency said: "Temperatures are forecast to rise above 30°C across central and southern parts of the country over the next few days, and generally hot weather is expected across most regions of England.

"These kind of temperatures can result in serious health outcomes across the population - particularly in those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly or those with serious health conditions - so it is important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

"If you have friends, family or neighbours who are vulnerable, it is important to ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.

"Check in on them if you can to make sure they know that hot weather is on the way and how to keep themselves safe."

