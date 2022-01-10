Ambulance service for Milton Keynes and Bucks holds online recruitment day

South Central Ambulance Service is holding the first of two virtual recruitment open days on Saturday, January 15.

The online event will run from 9am to 4.30pm and will outline job roles, qualifications required, recruitment process and current opportunities available in the NHS 111, non-emergency patient transport service and emergency ambulance services that SCAS provides.

There is no need to attend the whole event, with people able to dip in and out depending on their interests and availability.

Emergency care assistant Toby Jacques

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust provides services in Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Surrey and Sussex (as well as an NHS 111 Dental Service for parts of Dorset).

Full and part-time vacancies are available across all the areas where SCAS provides services, as well as some homeworking opportunities.

Toby Jacques attended a virtual recruitment open day in January 2021 and is now employed as an emergency care assistant with SCAS.

He said: "I really enjoyed getting to know more about South Central Ambulance Service from the virtual event and it was great to be able to listen to staff talking about what it's really like to do the role I was interested in.

"There were some great hints and tips in how to improve your application form and how best to prepare for your interview and assessment - which definitely worked, as I started my new job at SCAS in June last year.

"I would encourage anyone to attend this year, whether you're thinking about a career change in general, have a definite aim to join the ambulance service in some way or have already applied and are awaiting an interview or assessment."

Pamela Putt, assistant head of resourcing at South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: "SCAS is one of the best-performing emergency ambulance services in the country, as well as being relied upon over the last few years to provide the national pandemic response service in addition to our NHS 111 service.

"We are also the biggest provider of non-emergency patient transport services in England.

"Demand for our services continues to grow, and we have developed our expertise in working with health and social care partners to develop new, innovative care pathways and services across our region, the country and internationally.

"As a result, we can offer a rewarding and satisfying career with plenty of opportunities for personal and professional development, so it's a great time to join SCAS."

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual recruitment open days became a virtual event in 2021.

Just under 1,150 people attended the two virtual events last year, with 335 applications received by the trust. Of those, 71 people were offered a role with SCAS.

To register for the free event on January 15, visit www.scasjobs.co.uk and follow the instructions on the website home page.