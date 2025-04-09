American country music festival to be held in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special festival dedicated to American country music is coming to MK.

The organisers of the highly popular Oktoberfest UK are staging the Country Roadshow at Campbell Park on Friday October 10.

This event, which is billed as “Nashville’s biggest party”, will bring the sounds and atmosphere of American country music to the UK. It will feature a full schedule of live music performances, showcasing a mix of tribute bands and up-and-coming country artists.

Attendees can also take part in line dancing sessions performed on the stage and also enjoy a range of food and drink. People are encouraged to embrace the theme with country-style dress and, to mark the occasion, 250 complimentary cowboy hats will be distributed on entry on a first come first served basis, There will be a prize for the best-dressed American country outfits, promise the organisers.

Country Roadshow is part of Oktoberfest UK’s continued commitment to delivering memorable live experiences across the country.

Their marketing manager Tom Cullen said: "We’re excited to bring ‘Oktoberfest Presents: Country Roadshow’ to Milton Keynes this October. As our first dedicated country music event, we’re expecting a strong response and anticipate tickets will sell quickly.

“Attendees can look forward to exceptional live performances from tribute acts honouring country music's most celebrated legends, complemented by a diverse range of entertainment."

Tickets are £17.50 but customers can sign up for 50% off tickets here. Ticket holders must be aged 18 or over.

The “huge” line-up of performers will be announced shortly, says Ocktoberfest.