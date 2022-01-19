American singer Joe Jonas reveals he was 'chilling in Milton Keynes field' with famous trainspotter Francis Bourgeois

Famous trainspotter Francis Bourgeois entertained an equally famous guest in Milton Keynes last week.

The viral Tik Tok influencer, who has 2.1 million followers and 37 million likes, took fans by surprise when he posted a video introducing "my friend Joe from America".

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Francis Bourgeois and Joe Jonas 'chilled' in a field near Central Milton Keynes station

This turned out to be Joe Jonas, the American singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer of Jonas Brothers fame who is also an enthusiastic trainspotter.

The pair travelled together on the West Coast Main Line last Wednesday and stopped off in MK.

"We were just chilling outside Milton Keynes in a field," said Francis. "He (Joe) was so chilled".

He said people recognised them and asked to have their photos taken with them.

Francis Bourgeois posts regular videos on social media enthusing about British railroads and cheering and clapping as trains go past. He often wears a head mounted camera to capture his full reaction.

The unexpected union with Joe took his fans by surprise and prompted even more views than usual.

“An A-list celebrity and a man named Joe,” wrote one fan.