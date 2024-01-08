American-style baseball club is thriving in Milton Keynes - and appealing for new members

The club has been running her for 37 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the UK’s longest established baseball clubs is based here in Milton Keynes and is appealing for new members to take up the sport.

The thriving club, which is called MK Bucks, has been running for 37 years – yet many people do not even know it exists, said its chairman Ernie Ayala.

He hails from Texas and has played baseball his whole life.

MK Bucks baseball team is appealing for new members

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m pretty sure when I was born I had a glove on,” he said. “I just want to pass on my love and knowledge for the game to the next generation. My son is on the roster, and one day I hope to see my grandson pull on a Bucks uniform.”

The club has two adult teams and trains and plays its games at Woughton on the Green. But during the off season, winter training is held at Roade in Northamptonshire.

Ernie said lack of exposure for the club has been a problem for years.. “It’s difficult to get new players, as most people I talk to are surprised that Milton Keynes has a team.

“We’re always on the lookout for new players, of all abilities. Some of our longest-serving players had never played baseball before joining the club. We have players of all ages, sizes, abilities and nationalities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We want to expand the club with a youth programme and maybe even a development team, but in order to do that we need to get the word out that we are here.”

The oldest member is 65-year-old Geoff Finning, who he is still running the bases during games.

“Growing up in Cuba, baseball was our life. Being able to still train and play in England has been a godsend. I hope I’m still swinging the bat in my eighties,” he said.

The Bucks winter training takes place on Sundays, starting on January 14t, at 11am to1pm at Elizabeth Woodville School, in Stratford Road, Roade. Everyone is welcome and equipment will be provided, said Ernie.