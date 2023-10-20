A former retail worker who switched to a career in the prison service is encouraging others to also apply after a major new advertising was launched to tackle recruitment and retention by showing the reality of life in prison and probation roles.

Research commissioned by the Ministry of Justice also shows that 47% of the public don't know much, if anything, about what the prison service does. Many who do join the service will ultimately leave due to having misunderstood what the role involves.

Zuzana Havaldova joined HMP Woodhill as an Operational Support Grade (OSG) six months ago having previously worked in customer services roles for a high street clothes store and in hospitality. She plays a key role in supporting the smooth and safe running of the category B trainer prison in Milton Keynes.

These roles, and the people who fulfil them, are at the heart of the “An extraordinary job. Done by someone like you” campaign - the new national Ministry of Justice (MoJ) recruitment drive this autumn.

Zuzana Havaldova

Zuzana says:

“My friend was working as an OSG at HMP Woodhill and recommended that I also join the prison service. I didn’t know what to expect - but I am so glad that I gave it a shot.

“When I started working at HMP Woodhill, it was quite a change as everything was new and completely different to the types of places I had worked before. But I’ve learned lots of new skills and I’ve been trained in lots of different aspects of the role.

“My job is really varied – every day presents a different challenge. My role involves helping to ensure the smooth running of the prison, including tasks such as monitoring security cameras, or doing security searches to check what is coming in and out of the prison. It can be stressful at times - but I enjoy the challenges it brings.

An extraordinary job at HMP Woodhill

“As an OSG you have to be able to deal with people from different backgrounds and these are skills that I gained working in customer services roles. Being a good multi-tasker is also important.”

Zuzana, who lives locally with her partner and enjoys dressmaking in her spare-time, adds:

“Looking into the future, I see myself staying in the prison service. I really like being an OSG but maybe in the future I will become a prison officer.”

With a range of adverts launching on television, radio and online, the spotlight is on the prison service and the jobs available across the country.

An extraordinary job

Working within prison or probation is not your average job. From putting out cell fires to helping improve the literacy of prisoners, taking the time to listen or rehabilitating some of the hardest-to-reach members of society, the everyday of this job is extraordinary.

No two shifts are the same, and officers have to make on-the-spot decisions to keep themselves and those around them safe.

A good prison officer is able to strike up a natural rapport and act as a positive influence and is willing to support their fellow officers and colleagues. Able to think on their feet, they can keep calm under pressure and make quick & effective decisions.

Someone like you.

There is no typical day on the job – and there’s also no such thing as a typical prison officer. They come from different walks of life, just like the offenders they work with, to form one team in the prison service.

With no specific qualifications required to become a prison officer, the most important qualities are being able to communicate and be team players.