An inspector is calling at Milton Keynes Theatre
The show, adapted for the stage by Stephen Daldry, is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre from May 20 to 24 as part of its UK tour.
It stars Tim Treloar as Inspector Goole and Jackie Morrison as Mrs Birling, and follows Goole’s arrival at the Birling family home to investigate the death of a young woman, interrupting the family’s peaceful dinner party.
The show has won 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has been watched by more than five million theatregoers around the world.
Performances take place nightly at 7.30pm with matinees on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm.
The show lasts one hour and 50 minutes, with no interval, and tickets for the performances are available now through the ATG Tickets website, starting at £15.