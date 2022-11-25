The Anchor in Aspley Guise has won the Best Pub Award at The MK Food and Leisure awards 2022.

The annual awards ceremony celebrates the successes of independent pubs in the Milton Keynes area with categories such as Best Newcomer, Hotel of the Year, Chef of the Year, Best Family Restaurant and many more.

The awards aim to honour and showcase the best of Milton Keynes, seeking out and locating the best of hospitality including the best restaurants and attractions in and around Milton Keynes, along wuith uncovering the most fabulous tasting dishes, seeking out the most talented chefs and locating the best family and leisure locations and more.

Staff at The Anchor Aspley Guise celebrate their success after winning Pub of the Year in the MKFLA Awards

Alban Massingham, Operations Director of Great British Inns, said: “We are absolutely in love with our charming village pub and we know how hard our team work every day to go above and beyond for our customers, Being recognised for this, really means everything to us.

"We were in a category against some of our favourite pubs in Milton Keynes and felt very privileged just to be finalised, but to take home the title of The Best Pub in MK was the most incredible news.

“A huge thank you to all our customers, everyone that voted, the judges for outstanding feedback on service and food, and of course our amazing team for all of the hard work and care they put into their work.”