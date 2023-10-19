Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes Malayalee Association (MIKMA) has successfully celebrated the festival of Onam with more than 1,000 people.

Onam is an ancient Hindu festival of Kerala that celebrates rice harvest in Indian cultureThe MK celebrations marked one of the largest gatherings in England, and was attended by city MP Ben Everitt.There was a diverse array of cultural events, including the traditional Vadamvali, the beats of the Chenda Mellam, a captivating performances of the Kalari Payattu, and the traditional Onam Sadya.

Dr Suresh Menon, President of MIKMA presented his vision for MIKMA's future, while secretary Mr Vestin, the Secretary extended a vote of thanks to all those who contributed to the success of the event.The event also provided an opportunity to honor past office bearers and other MIKMA families who have dedicated their efforts to the association.

Milton Keynes Malayalee Association (MIKMA) has been active in the city since 2004 for Malayalam-speaking people or the people from the South Indian state of Kerala living in the MK area.

It serves as the bedrock for all types of arts, cultural and literary activities for Keralites.

A registered non-profit organisation, it which provides a forum for its members to meet and exchange views and to foster a spirit of friendship, goodwill, and understanding.

A spokesperson said: "The primary and distinguishing purpose of a cultural heritage organization like MIKMA is to bind the community together by promoting and preserving its identity, traditions, and values. By providing public programs through which cultural heritage can be shared.”