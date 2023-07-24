Winged white angels will be floating in the sky above Milton Keynes on Friday and Saturday night, releasing crowds of feather of people below.

The breathtaking Place des Anges performance is part of the city’s IF Festival, which runs until the end of the month.

A multitude of winged white angels, including acrobats, climbers, dancers and circus artists, will be suspended from invisible zip wires and animate the night sky above the city centre.

The artists, all from the French theatre company Gratte Ciel, will slowly glide down into the audience, releasing their white feathers, which float across the sky.

Each angel has their own unique character and style and as their aerial antics become more boisterous, the clouds of feathers thicken, creating a sense of awe and wonder.

The Place des Anges takes place n Secklow Gate D3 Car Park, which is near The Point, from 9.45pm.

The show lasts for 50 minutes and is suitable for all ages, though under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

The angels will be suspended on zip wires above Central Milton Keynes

Everyone over two years old will need a ticket and these can be booked here.

A beautiful, astonishing and breathtaking spectacle to enchant audiences of all ages.

This is only the third time that Place des Anges has been performed in the UK and the IF: 2023 shows are the only performances in Europe this year.

