Angry parents lose their cool over Milton Keynes school’s 'Victorian’ uniform rule

Some parents have slammed a school over a strict uniform policy which means girls are having to wear tights during the current heatwave.

Pupils have complained they’ve been hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering temperatures, with yesterday said to be the hottest day of the year.

Some parents have called Ousedale School, based in Newport Pagnell and Olney, to ask if the girls could wear socks instead of tights but their requests have been have been refused.

Parents have complained about Ousedale School's uniform policy

One parent said: “My daughter has just started at Ousedale in Olney.

“In recent extreme weather girls have been required to wear tights with their skirts.

"When asked if they could wear socks instead the answer was a flat no. I've asked for an explanation on this but have yet to be given one. I feel like in this day in age this is totally unacceptable. Many parents have complained.

"It's been an ongoing problem for a few years. There were 45 posts on their Facebook from parents concerned their children were overheating and being so uncomfortable, but they’ve been removed.

“I am a teacher myself. I would always support schools but in this case I just don't know where to turn to now.

"Children will not learn if their wellbeing isn't high and at the moment they are so hot and uncomfortable. It seems like we are in Victorian times with this uniform rule.”

Another parent asked the school to confirm what the uniform guidelines were for this week due to very high temperatures.