Animal lovers in Milton Keynes who are willing to adopt a rescue pet needed for hit Channel 4 show

A production team are on the lookout for dog lovers in Milton Keynes for a new season of a Bafta-nominated Channel 4 show.

A new season of The Dog House has been confirmed for 2023 and the production team is searching for participants in Milton Keynes.

Advertisement

Five Mile Films which is creating the new season of the reality show, wants to find people in Milton Keynes willing to adopt rescue dogs.

The Doghouse returns next week

The Dog House has been described as one of the most heartwarming shows on television and has a Christmas special airing on Channel 4 at 8pm on 21 December.

Advertisement

With the new season set to start in January 2023, The Dog House team and its partners Wood Green Pets Charity need to finding willing adopters.

A spokesman for the series said: “With the current cost of living crisis having a huge impact on rehoming centres, it’s more important than ever to highlight the plight of the rescue dog.

Advertisement

"The RSPCA is expecting a potential animal rescue crisis as more animals come into care and stay in rescue centres for longer, with fewer people coming forward to adopt. 1.8 million dogs have been given up so far this year, but recent figures show rehoming has dropped 8% since last year (PMFA).

“All in all, it's a pretty gloomy picture. But Channel 4’s The Dog House, working with Wood Green Pets Charity, want to highlight just what a rescue dog can bring to someone's life.”

Advertisement

The programme aims to showcase the rescue dogs saved at these centres and the kind-hearted people willing to open their homes and their hearts to a new four-legged friend.

Next week’s show promises powerful stories of how dogs have transformed people's lives, plus a splattering of Christmas joy; doggy Christmas jumpers and magical moments galore.

Advertisement

January’s programmes will mark the start of the fourth season of the popular programme which first aired in 2019.

Previous episodes of the reality programme can be viewed on All 4 here.

Advertisement