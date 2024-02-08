Animal rescue centre in Aspley Guise welcomes new arrival from almost 300 miles away - can you help her?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new furry friend who travelled almost 300 miles from Cornwall was recently welcomed to Bedfordshire's National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) in Aspley Guise.

April was given her name after being picked up as a stray in April last year. She was taken to NAWT Cornwall, where she stayed until January 2024. Now, the lovely pup is on the hunt for a new home in the Bedfordshire or MK area.

NAWT Cornwall said: “We made the decision to do what is best for her and see if one of our other centres can find this beautiful girl a home.

"We love April and will miss seeing her happy face every day and her ‘pretty paws’ over the side of her bed, but we are happy that she has the chance with a new area of people to find the right fit for her.”

April, an almost three-year-old crossbreed, is looking for a new owner that will match her ‘excitable’ and ‘adventurous’ personality. She enjoys a paddle, and is currently making progress on her lead walking, dog reactivity, and impulse training around toys.

April also loves squeaky toys and teddies, and she will need a secure garden to roll around in the grass.

Centre supervisor Daniella Robinson said: “Often when we have more long stay dogs, we will transfer them to other centres in the hope of them finding a home in a different area. A change of audience and surroundings can sometimes can help in the rehoming process, as a new audience can sometimes help find them the right owner who previously wouldn’t have looked in Cornwall.

“April can be dog reactive and Cornwall felt that in that area, people want dog-friendly dogs who they can take to the beach etc. We never want to keep a dog in a kennel long term, so once they have been with NAWT a few months, we like to look into other options such as transferring centres to boost their chance of finding the right home.”

Daniella added: “April has settled in really well! The staff have fallen in love with her already and have been working hard on continuing the training that Cornwall had put in place for April.”