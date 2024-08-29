Anniversary of Milton Keyne's son lost to brain tumour on first day of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fourth anniversary of the passing of Shay Patel, the inspiration for Milton Keynes charity Shay’s Smiles, falls on September 1, at the beginning of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Shay died in 2020, less than two years after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM), which has an average survival prognosis of between 12 and 18 months.

It led his Woburn Sands family to set up Shay’s Smiles to support families of children diagnosed with GBM. The charity is also funding a PhD student over a four-year period, at a cost of £143,657, working within the team at the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Queen Mary University of London, developing new treatment strategies to inhibit the progression of paediatric diffuse high-grade gliomas, which includes brain tumours categorised until recently as paediatric GBMs.

On average 420 children in the UK are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year, and one in three children who die of cancer are killed by a brain tumour.

Shay passed away on September 1, 2020, aged 13.

Shay’s mum, Niki O’Dea Patel is working with Brain Tumour Research, of which Shay’s Smiles is a Member Charity, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September to raise awareness of this devastating disease which kills more children than leukaemia.

Niki said: “When Shay became ill, we soon learnt the stark reality of his diagnosis with a deadly GBM. But we weren’t prepared to give up on our beloved eldest child, doing our utmost to find alternative options for his clinical care, which involved going to the United States as well as Germany.

“As a parent told your child has cancer, you assume in this day and age there will be something to increase the odds and give you hope, but the harsh reality is that with brain cancer there are no such treatments.”

Niki added: “The whole build-up to Shay’s anniversary on September 1 is very tough. It’s the start of a new academic year – one when his friends will be all turning 18 and looking ahead to A Levels next summer and probably going onto university. Shay would have been 18 on 21st January – so we are already thinking about how we will mark that significant date.

Shay (right) with mum Niki and brother Dylan.

“We can almost see Shay’s grave from our house and we visit him every day, but this Sunday we’ll be having all of his friends over with their families for a barbecue to remember the fantastic boy Shay was. As a family, we are, of course, devastated by his loss, but this same sadness is shared by our wider family and Shay’s friends.

“With Shay’s anniversary falling right at the beginning of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, it gives us a real focus to share Shay’s story and added motivation to continue Shay’s legacy through the charity, helping other families and funding vital research.”

Facts about brain tumours in children:

One in three children who die of cancer are killed by a brain tumour

Shay's parents Deenu & Niki at a Brain Tumour Research event.

On average 420 children in the UK are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year

Brain tumours account for more than a quarter (26%) of all childhood cancers in Great Britain

Brain tumours kill more children than leukaemia

Symptoms will vary but may include headaches, nausea and sickness, seizures, problems with vision, balance or coordination, and behavioural changes

Treatment depends on the type of brain tumour, size and location in the brain, but may include surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy

62% of children who survive a brain tumour live with life-long disabilities

Medulloblastoma is the most common type of high-grade paediatric brain tumour and occurs more often in boys than in girls

Paediatric glioblastoma (GBM) is no longer classified under the term “glioblastoma” and now falls under the category of paediatric-type diffuse high-grade gliomas, a collection of brain tumours in children and in young adults which have extremely poor clinical outcomes

Diffuse midline glioma (DMG) – which includes diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) – is the deadliest form of childhood cancer with an average survival of just eight to 12 months and accounts for 10-15% of all brain tumours in children

Ependymoma is the third most prevalent paediatric CNS tumour with considerable molecular and clinical diversity

Dan Knowles, CEO of Brain Tumour Research, said: “Our Member Charities, including Shay’s Smiles, are helping us build a game-changing network of world-class Research Centres of Excellence in the UK. Our collective voice carries greater weight in media coverage and adds weight to our political campaigning.

“We are very grateful to Shay’s Smiles for generously supporting vital research at our Centres of Excellence.

“Our thoughts are with Shay’s loved ones as they face the fourth anniversary of his loss on 1 September. We will also be remembering throughout September all those whose support has come about because of the diagnosis of or loss of a child or young person with a brain tumour.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.

The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To find out more about how Brain Tumour Research is funding the fight against childhood brain tumours visit www.braintumourresearch.org/pages/childhood-cancer-awareness-month and to donate to help find kinder treatments and cures for children with brain tumours visit www.braintumourresearch.org/donation/donate-now

To donate to Shay’s Smiles go to www.shayssmiles.org/shop or for information about Shay’s Smiles fundraising ball at Wilton Hall in Bletchley in October, go to www.shayssmiles.org/contact or email [email protected]