Another 135 people in Milton Keynes test positive for Covid today

Milton Keynes has seen another 135 positive Covid tests over the past 24 hours.

The borough's case rate has now risen to 468.3 cases per 100,000 people but this remains the national average of 488

Nationally, new cases dropped to 39,906 today but Covid-linked deaths rose to 84. None of the deaths was in Milton Keynes, where there are currently 13 Covid patients in hospital.