Another 137 people in Milton Keynes test positive for Covid today

Another 137 people in MK have tested positive for Covid today, on top of 102 people yesterday (Sunday).

Currently 35 Covid patients are in MK hospital, and two of these are on ventilators. No Covid-linked deaths have been recorded locally over the past 24 hours.

Nationally, Covid deaths dropped to 33 today, but another 35,077 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.

