Another 137 people in Milton Keynes test positive for Covid today
Our case rate is rising, but is still below the national average
Monday, 4th October 2021, 5:58 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th October 2021, 6:00 pm
Another 137 people in MK have tested positive for Covid today, on top of 102 people yesterday (Sunday).
Currently 35 Covid patients are in MK hospital, and two of these are on ventilators. No Covid-linked deaths have been recorded locally over the past 24 hours.
Nationally, Covid deaths dropped to 33 today, but another 35,077 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.
The national seven day case rate (number of cases per 100,000 people) is 352.7. Milton Keynes' case rate has today risen to 324.6 - the first time is has been above 300 for some time.