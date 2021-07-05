Another 201 Covid cases confirmed in Milton Keynes over the weekend

There were 83 new cases on Saturday and 118 on Sunday

By Sally Murrer
Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:37 am
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:40 am

MK saw another 201 positive tests for Covid over the weekend.

On Saturday 83 cases were confirmed, followed by 118 yesterday (Sunday).

The city's seven day infection rate now stands at 164.4 cases per 100,000 of the population. This remains well below the national average of 214.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Five Covid patients are in MK hospital, with one of them requiring ventilation.

