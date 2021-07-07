Another bank to close down in Milton Keynes town

The Santander bank in Bletchley's Queensway is due to close for good tomorrow.

But the National Federation of SubPostmasters has reminded customers left stranded that they can use banking facilities at their local post office instead.

A spokesman said: "Post offices are proving vital to retaining people’s and business’s access to cash as the banks continue to desert the high street in order to cut costs and increase their profits.

The branch will close tomorrow (Thursday)

"Every post office plays a vital role within the heart of the local community. Post offices provide a reliable and essential service which has continued at a high standard across the whole of the UK throughout the pandemic."

The nearest post offices in Bletchley are in Queensway, Whaddon Way and Melrose Avenue.

"Each of these branches offers banking services - including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks, as well as offering face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency, travel insurance and, of course, postal services. There are currently 2,000 free-to-use ATMs installed across the UK post office network also," said the spokesman.

Santnder plans to close 75 branches nationally.