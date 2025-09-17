Another brand-new park announced as Milton Keynes leads the way in UK for places to play

Milton Keynes Council has announced that a brand-new park and play area is being built for Wavendon as part of a new housing development – and it means the city is literally leading the way in the UK for places to play.

Milton Keynes has more play areas than any other city in England or Wales - one for every 255 children to be exact.

As the city grows, the council continues to demonstrate its commitment to making parks, green spaces and play areas accessible, by announcing the development of a new play area.

It will be built in Wavendon as part of the 240-home Elmswell Gate development.

The new park and play area – which will become Milton Keynes’s 467th - will be funded by money collected from housing developers.

It’s expected to open next year with a double slide climbing frame, swings, spinner, floor trampoline, table tennis and benches.

The development will create a welcoming outdoor space for children and families to enjoy.

When new homes are built, the city council collects money from housing developers to invest in local facilities that benefit new and existing residents.

These facilities can range from projects like green spaces and new roads to schools and health centres.

The city council also invests in major projects, such as the new Radiotherapy Centre at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Cabinet Member for Public Realm, Councillor Jennifer Wilson-Marklew said: “We’re making sure that as Milton Keynes grows, our communities grow with it. By using funding from new developments, we’re investing in facilities that make a real difference for local people.

“Play parks are really important for new communities, giving children safe places to have fun and families a chance to connect and get to know their neighbours.”