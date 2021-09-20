Another Covid death in Milton Keynes as figures remain high today

Another Covid death has been recorded in MK today, along with 120 new cases.

The death came within 28 days of a positive test, according to the government.

Over the past seven days, two more local people have died with Covid written on the death certificate - but the virus may not have been wholly responsible.

120 new Covid cases today in Milton Keynes

Nationally, today saw another 36,100 cases and 49 deaths.

The national case rate (number of Covid cases per 100,000 people) now stands at 303.3. Milton Keynes' case rate is currently 246.1.