Another Covid death in Milton Keynes today as case numbers remain high

Another Covid death has been recorded in MK today, making it the second in two days.

Both people sadly died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

Meanwhile three more local people who have died in the last week had Covid written on their death certificate - but this may not have been the primary cause.

There have been two Covid deaths recorded this week in MK

Another 128 people in MK have tested positive today, compared to 147 yesterday.

Nationally the number of deaths was 191 today and the number of new cases dropped slightly to 38,975

The UK case rate (number of cases per 100,000 of the population) today stands at 377.4. Milton Keynes' case rate is well below this at 298.3.