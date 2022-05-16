Another dark day for Milton Keynes after last stabbing in knife crime wave

The victim was attacked near shops in Water Eaton Road with the offender seen getting into a grey VW Passat which was then driven away.

The victim sustained two stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Over the past two years there have been 11 fatal stabbings in MK – with four occurring in the past three months. There have also been several other stabbing incidents in Milton Keynes since the start of this year with a teenager slashed in the stomach last month.

MK

A number of Section 60 Stop and Search orders have been in place along with a knife amnesty to try to get stamp out the appalling rate of knife crime.

The stabbing also comes just days after Iain Stewart, MP for MK South, vowed to make Milton Keynes a safer place.

His message followed a meeting with Matthew Barber, Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner to discuss plans to tackle knife crime.

He said in his latest column: “I had the opportunity to walk with Matthew Barber and some Milton Keynes police officers through Ashland, Netherfield and Beanhill. It was an opportunity to discuss the recruitment of police officers, plans to reduce serious violence, neighbourhood policing and plans to tackle knife crime. This comes after I recently wrote to the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, inviting her to come to Milton Keynes to discuss knife crime. I will continue to work with Thames Valley Police to make Milton Keynes a safer place for all.”

Bletchley

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the stabbing on Friday.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Rachel Wheaton, said: “We’d also appeal to any motorists with dash-cams who were in the local area around the time of the incident to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220207529.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or its website.”