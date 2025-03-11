Another huge office block bites the dust at Central Milton Keynes - to make way for hundreds more high rise flats

Another modern office block is this week being demolished in CMK to be replaced with more than 350 new apartments in a high rise block.

​Bank House occupies one of the most central positions in Midsummer Boulevard, near the old Santander building.

Built in the1980s and once home to pretigeous banks, it is being bulldozed and redeveloped into 355 high quality residential apartments, complete with r​oof terraces, a gym, cinema room and co-working spaces.

Some 110 of the apartments will be classed as “affordable”.

Developers ​PLATFORM_ are build-to-rent specialists and hope the development will be complete by next year.

They say the original three-storey stone-clad office building and its accompanyong colonnade had proved hard to let over the years, despite being refurbished and renovated a number of times. The problems stemmed from “inefficient floorplates that were not conducive and/or adaptable to the changes in modern working practices”, they explain.

But the resulting demoliton work has caused comments on social media, particularly on the popular Milton Keynes Past and Present Facebook page.

“Buildings should last hundreds of years. They should be built to last and create history. They should not be disposable. Let’s hope the architects have designed a replacement building that can be adapted to stand the test of time,” wrote one resident.

However, another reader disagreed, stating: “​People seriously getting misty eyed over the dullest building imaginable. Give over!”

Meanwhile, a planning application has been lodged with Milton Keynes City Council for the former massive Santander building in Grafton Gate.

This had stood largely empty since the company built its new multi-million pound headquarters, Unity Place, a few hundred yards away.

The planning application, yet to be decided, seeks to refurish the former officers and demolish the deeds store part of it.

It proposes to build a central atrium, around which will be “flexible commercial/retail/food and drink” establishments.

The planning application comes via an agent from OCSHOUSE Properties Ltd and Santander UK PLC.

It states: “The site presents an opportunity to provide high-quality, improved office provision in accordance with modern occupier standards, while providing additional floorspace to enhance the overall employment offer in this highly sustainable location within Central Milton Keynes.”

