Another major festival to be held in Milton Keynes - and this time the theme is artificial intelligence

An AI festival is to be held in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes City Council is calling on technology industry experts, creative minds and businesses to take part in its first artificial intelligence (AI) Festival later this year.

The AI Festival 2024 will be held from 28 October to 1 November and follows on from the UK Government’s AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park last year, which saw global leaders attend to discuss the future of AI.

The city council is now putting together what promises to be a thought-provoking exhibition showcasing modern technologies and AI.

The festival will be an opportunity for businesses to showcase their AI work, share insights and engage with a diverse audience determined to make the most of the opportunities presented by modern technologies. Organisations are now invited to express an interest in hosting events during the week.

Events, conferences, and hackathons will be running across the city, hosted by major organisations including Bletchley Park, where the festival will formally open, The Open University, Connected Places Catapult, Aiimi’ and His Majesty's Government Communications Centre (HMGCC). A full programme will be published on the Protospace website closer to the event.

In addition, organisations and businesses are welcome to set up their own fringe events which, while self-funded and separate to the main programme, will be promoted by the city council to help the organisers find a wide audience. Information on how to register interest to host a fringe event is available on the Protospace website.A key focus of the Festival is to highlight the ongoing work to boost the city’s position as a leader in the tech ecosystem and deliver on the city council’s Technology, Smart City, Digital and Creative Industries Strategy, cementing Milton Keynes’ global reputation as a smart city and the home of innovation.

Cabinet member for Economy, Sustainability, and Innovation, Cllr Shanika Mahendra, said: "We’re really proud to be at the forefront of the growth in tech and AI. It’s no coincidence that the first multi-national agreement on the future of AI was signed here in Milton Keynes. The Festival will enable us to bring together leading AI and tech developments in MK and across the country, so we can work together to we make the most of these opportunities for our businesses and residents.

"If you’re involved in this area, this is a great opportunity to showcase your work and collaborate with other partners who share the same interests. I would encourage interested businesses to apply to host events, so we can show the world why Milton Keynes is and will always be the home of innovation and high performance technology."

CEO of Bletchley Park Trust, Ian Standen, said: "As a site that has witnessed the power of human intelligence, emerging technology and collaboration, we recognise the importance of ensuring that AI technology is developed and deployed in a safe and ethical manner. It was incredibly exciting to provide the stage for discussions on global safety standards, which will help everyone manage and monitor the risks of artificial intelligence, and to see this encapsulated in the Bletchley Declaration.“The Milton Keynes AI Festival 2024, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Summit, is a fantastic opportunity for the city to build on the legacy of this historic event.”