Another major store to close down at Milton Keynes shopping centre

The large Gap store will be closing down at MK's Midsummer Place shopping centre next month, it has been confirmed today.

The closure is another blow for the centre, which was formerly run by intu.

The past couple of years has seen the closure of its flagship Debenhams store (now Next Beauty), as well as Topshop, Topman, Office shoes, the O2 shop, Northface, STA Travel and Pret a Manger

However it is understood a string of retailers, including a big fashion name, and food outlets are keen on opening up in the centre. Meanwhile two new stores, SD Suits Direct and the Etsy-style Indie Collective have already moved in.

The Gap store is one of largest premises and spreads over two storeys. Staff have been informed of the closure.

Shelley Peppard, general manager at Midsummer Place, said: “We will be sorry to see Gap leave the centre but we understand this is a national decision based on the company’s performance and not related directly to the trade of the Midsummer Place store."

She added: “Although retail is going through a challenging time, we are excited and encouraged by the interest we have weekly in vacant units. We will hopefully be announcing new retailers coming to the centre in the coming weeks.”

The Midsummer Place store is one of 19 Gap shops to be closed by the company in the UK and Republic of Ireland this summer.

The US-headquartered clothing firm announced last autumn that it was starting a "strategic review of options" for its business in Europe.

This week a company spokesman said: “We are proposing to close 19 Gap stores that have leases ending at the end of July 2021. These leases are not being extended due to the strategic review that we have underway.”