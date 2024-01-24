Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another private hire driver working in Milton Keynes has been taken to court and fine for a serious offence.

Mohammed Badrul Alam, who lives in Luton, pleaded guilty at the city’s magistrates court to illegally plying for hire and having no insurance.

Her was fined £200; endorsed with 6 DVLA penalty points on his licence and ordered to pay an £80 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

His licence will now be reviewed by West Northamptonshire Council.

On Monday, two days previously, Milton Keynes City Council revealed details of another private hire driver, Mohammed Ibrahim Ali of Cullen Place in Bletchley, who had been prosecuted for identical charges.

He was fined £200, given eight points on his license and ordered to pay £200 in court costs.

Then yesterday (Tuesday it was revealed that driver Ahmed Mahmed, from Parsons Crescent in Shenley Lodge, had been punished for refusing to allow an assistance dog in his cab.

Mahmed was fined £135 and ordered to pay £492 costs plus a £54 victim surcharge. His licence will now also be reviewed.

In all three caes, the investigating authority was Milton Keynes City Council.