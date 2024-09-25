Another new beauty product store to open at Central Milton Keynes shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Space NK is to launch a new store at centre:mk, selling a huge range of luxury beauty products.

The large 1,721 square foot store is on Silbury Arcade and will open towards the end of November.

It will sell products from over 100 beauty brands, including Tatcha, Drunk Elephant, NARS, Rare Beauty, Hourglass, Kosas, Olaplex, Ultra Violette, Sol De Janeiro, Diptyque, Milk Makeup, Glossier, Laura Mercier and Aesop.

There will also be a treatment room and a dedicated consultation area for makeup and skincare advice.

.Charlie Evans, who is head of retail at Space NK, told The Retail Bulletin: “We chose centre:mk as it’s the go-to shopping destination in Milton Keynes and nationally renouned as a regional shopping destination, offering a fantastic selection of brands that we’re excited to be joining. We look forward to becoming part of the vibrant Milton Keynes community and bringing our unique offerings to this iconic location”.

Kevin Duffy, centre:mk’s centre director, said: “As Space NK’s latest strategic opening, it underscores Centre:mk’s reputation as a prime destination for top-tier brands. This addition further solidifies our status as a leading location for popular beauty and wellness retailers, as Space NK joins the likes of H Beauty, Boots, Rituals and L’Occitane.”

Space NK’s luxury products will be in competition with the centre’s existing H Beauty store, which was opened by Harrods in the former 29,000 sq ft House of Fraser premises in April 2021.

It was Harrods' second standalone H Beauty store and their largest at the time, offering an 'unparalleled beauty utopia' with products and services from more than 90 beauty brands from around the globe.