Another train strike set to cause chaos in Milton Keynes this weekend as Euston Station closes

Euston station will be closed for the day due to the industrial action.

Members of the ASLEF union who work for multiple train companies across the country will strike for the whole day, including three out of four operators which serve the southern terminus of the West Coast main line.

Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway will be running no services and are telling people not to travel.

James Dean, Network Rail West Coast South route director, said: “We’re sorry to passengers who’ll be impacted by the ASLEF strike by train drivers this Saturday. With the majority of Euston’s train operators involved we’ve taken the difficult decision to close the station all day.

"I’d please urge people to follow the advice of their train operator for information on ticketing and refunds. You can also plan your journey for an alternative day by using the National Rail Enquiries website.”

People are also advised against travelling on other routes with limited services due to the strike action. Operators not involved in the strike action are expected to be extremely busy.

Routes between London and the Midlands, the North and Scotland will be particularly heavily impacted, says Network Rail.

Last month travel plans for 30,000 women’s football fans due to descend upon Milton Keynes were disrupted by a rail strike.

People who were planning to travel on Saturday are advised to check with National Rail Enquiries or individual train operators’ websites.