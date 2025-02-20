Another women's fashion store at Milton Keynes city centre closes due to insolvency

CMK's Quiz clothing store is closing due to insovency

A women’s clothing store at the city centre has been forced to close due to insolvency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quiz, a major high street retailer, blames a slump in customer demand and “disappointing” sales over Christmas.

A rescue deal saw the brand bought by Orion, who have so far saved 42 Quiz stores nationally.

However 23 more are to be closed by administrators – and the shop in Silbury Arcade at centre:mk is on that list.

All these 23 stores were deemed to be loss-making or unsustainable by the new owner.