Another women's fashion store at Milton Keynes city centre closes due to insolvency

By Sally Murrer
Published 20th Feb 2025, 12:04 BST
CMK's Quiz clothing store is closing due to insovencyCMK's Quiz clothing store is closing due to insovency
A women’s clothing store at the city centre has been forced to close due to insolvency.

Quiz, a major high street retailer, blames a slump in customer demand and “disappointing” sales over Christmas.

A rescue deal saw the brand bought by Orion, who have so far saved 42 Quiz stores nationally.

However 23 more are to be closed by administrators – and the shop in Silbury Arcade at centre:mk is on that list.

All these 23 stores were deemed to be loss-making or unsustainable by the new owner.

