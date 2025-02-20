Another women's fashion store at Milton Keynes city centre closes due to insolvency
A women’s clothing store at the city centre has been forced to close due to insolvency.
Quiz, a major high street retailer, blames a slump in customer demand and “disappointing” sales over Christmas.
A rescue deal saw the brand bought by Orion, who have so far saved 42 Quiz stores nationally.
However 23 more are to be closed by administrators – and the shop in Silbury Arcade at centre:mk is on that list.
All these 23 stores were deemed to be loss-making or unsustainable by the new owner.