Another young girl goes missing in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing girl from Milton Keynes.

Sophia Capone, aged 14, was last seen in Oldbrook at around 10.45pm yesterday (Wednesday).

She is about 4ft 9ins tall and is thought to be wearing a grey puffa-style jacket and grey Nike Air Force trainers.

Sophia often frequents the Bedford area, say police.

Sergeant Roy Taylor, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Sophia and are appealing for the help of the public in finding her.