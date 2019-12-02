Anti-fox hunting roadshow rolls into Milton Keynes

An animal welfare charity urged Milton Keynes shoppers to back its call for MPs to strengthen the fox hunting ban.

The League Against Cruel Sports chose the city to host the fourth in a series of roadshows it’s holding across the UK during the run-up to the general election.

Members of the League Against Cruel Sports at MK

Shoppers joined Vinny the fox, the voice of the campaign, outside Milton Keynes Central railway station on Saturday, and sent hundreds of emails to their election candidates asking them to make their views on the Hunting Act public.

The League receives hundreds of reports every year that fox hunts are still chasing and killing foxes, 14 years after the hunting ban came into force.

Chris Luffingham, director of campaigns of the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “The people we spoke to at Milton Keynes were incredibly supportive, and it backed up what we know from YouGov polling that the vast majority of the UK public are opposed to hunting.

“It was gratifying to see election candidates of all colours coming along to find out more about what we’re asking for, or to pledge their support.

“This general election we stand united against hunting. Political parties need to commit to closing the loopholes and removing the exemptions that the fox hunts are currently exploiting, backing this up with an effective deterrent – giving courts the chance to not just fine but imprison those convicted of hunting offences.”

Chris added: “We’re hoping tens of thousands of members of the public will contact general election candidates right up until December 12 to seek their views on fox hunting as the League launches its general election campaign calling on all parties to strengthen the Hunting Act.”

There are 191 fox hunts operating in Britain today. A trail hunt or drag hunt was held in October in Newport Pagnell.