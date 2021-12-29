Anti vaccine protesters frighten children by forcing their way into Milton Keynes Theatre during panto performance

Parents have taken to social media to complain about anti vax demonstrators who 'forced their way in' to a pantomime performance at MK Theatre this afternoon.

They say the protesters created a disturbance and scared children who had gone to watch the Jack and the Beanstalk show as a festive treat.

The disruption came shortly after an anti vax mob, believed to be from the same group, stormed into the Covid test centre at CMK, carrying placards and chanting "shame on you'.

In a clip shared on Twitter by a group called Silent Majority, the protesters are seen to be destroying signs, with one of them shouting shouting “the wind is changing.”

One woman holding a placard that reads “Reclaim NHS. End jab tyranny now” is seen taking takes boxes of what seem to be Covid self-testing kits then throwing them in a bin.

It is understood that both were called to deal with both incidents.

Meanwhile parents who took their children to see the panto this afternoon are furious. One social media user wrote: "To anyone that took part in the demonstration in Milton Keynes today - forcing your way into MK Theatre and traumatising a lot of small children that came with their families to see the panto was a pretty low stunt."

He added: "I didn’t understand the nonsense that was being spouted by the deranged leaders of this farce, I’m sure the scared children didn’t either. Perhaps your delusions extend as far as being proud of yourselves. Sad enough that you probably believe whatever it was supposed to be about, even more sad that you apparently revel in disturbing what might possibly be the only fun day out a family might have this festive season.

"Try to educate yourselves and have more respect for vulnerable individuals, you misguided fools."

He added: "So this is my personal opinion as an angry member of the public. I don’t represent the theatre in any way."

Another member of the audience wrote: "So anti-vaxxers decide it’s ok to go and disrupt families enjoying the panto at MK Theatre. Everyone has the right to their own choices, absolutely, but what is not cool is when they disrupt families and apparently scare kids.

The protest came the same day that Boris Johnson visited a Covid vaccination centre in Milton Keynes

"That is NOT cool. People even travelled in from outside MK to be a part of this disruption at the theatre and two other locations in MK. Have your say, sure but not when it traumatises people as a result. Head above the parapet here, idiots."

A spokesman for MK Theatre said: "During the interval of this afternoon's performance of our pantomime, a group of protestors forced their way into the venue's foyer before being escorted out of the building by the police. Although we respect the right to choose whether to have a vaccination, we rebuke the actions taken today that saw our staff and patrons frightened and assaulted."

He added: "At a time when customers should be enjoying the fun and excitement of pantomime, it is saddening to have seen the visit for our customers today marred in this way. We praise the efforts of our staff this afternoon in what was a very difficult situation and thank our customers for their support.

"Milton Keynes Theatre and Ambassador Theatre Group will continue to follow government Covid-19 guidelines to keep our staff, customers and visiting company as safe as possible, and to enable live theatre to continue during this pandemic."