Anyone called Charles or Charlie can get free entry to Milton Keynes' top tourist attraction during coronation weekend

Anyone called Charles or Camilla can visit MK’s top tourist attraction Bletchley Park for free during the King and Queen’s coronation next month.

The offer also applies to people with derivatives of the names, such as Charlie or Cammie, and it runs throughout the extended bank holiday celebrations from Saturday May to Monday May 8.

The namesakes simply have to show some photo ID when they arrive.

Charles and Camilla visited Bletchley Park in 2008

Bletchley Park has firmly established royal connections. The grandmother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, actually worked there as a codebreaker during the war and Charles and Camilla visited there in 2008.

The historic park will be festooned with bunting and has a host of events and royal displays themed around the Coronation and the Royal Family planned over the three days.

Puzzle lovers of all ages will be able to try out its Royal Riddles, and on Saturday and Sunday (subject to weather), the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s iconic Lancaster will perform a fly-past above the venue.

Visitors can also enjoy a special coronation afternoon tea with finely cut sandwiches and freshly baked scones, followed by a selection of homemade sweet delights.

This special Afternoon Tea will be served in the iconic Victorian mansion overlooking the lake and surrounded by the historic huts and blocks. Pimms will be served to enjoy on the lawn.

“This is all about celebrating the coronation, our new monarchs and welcoming Charles and Camilla to the throne,” said Dawn Barlow, Head of Operations at Bletchley Park.

“And we wanted to extend that welcome even further to all those whose first names are Charles or Camilla. I think the King and Queen might just be a bit busy over the Bank Holiday weekend, but of course they would be very welcome to come and claim a free ticket!”