Apartments in Central Milton Keynes to get multi million pound facelift just 15 years after they were built

A block of apartments in The Hub is to be upgraded and modernised just 15 years after it was built.

The freehold owners of Mortimer Square have today released details of the facelift through DLA Architects.

They say the square is an important public space in Central Milton Keynes but it is now in need of refurbishment to create a "more usable and attractive public space."

The proposed new square

The improvement work will carry no cost to the residents living in the apartments or the restaurants around it, say the owners.

A spokesman said: "Changes are proposed to Mortimer Square to update the tired public space and widen the offer for hospitality venues. The current square has seen better days; it is under-used, wind-swept, with limited green space.

The outdoor eating areas of the restaurants will be revamped at no cost to the individual companies and new new fountain and central space will be build. This will create an attractive feature which can be used all year round.

More vegetation and landscaping will "soften the space", while the impact of wind through the square will be minimised by creating shelters.

Mortimer Square at The Hub in Central Milton Keynes

Steel porte cochere-style canopies will be built and will stand independently from the building facades , while glazed retractable panels to their sides will lessen the wind.

There will even be louvered roofs, which can be adjusted to open or close, to provide shelter from rain, sunshine and wind.