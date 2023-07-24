Appeal after 13-year-old girl was subjected to sex assault in Milton Keynes

A 13-year-old girl was subjected to a sex assault by touching in Milton Keynes on Friday. (21/7)

It happened sometime between 5.45pm and 6pm when a man approached the victim at the junction of San Andres Drive and St Vincent Avenue in Newton Leys.

He asked her for her details before touching her inappropriately over her clothing.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault by touching in Milton Keynes.

The offender is described as black, around 5ft 9ins tall, of toned build, and aged in his 30s.

He was wearing a black or blue cap, a T-shirt that was white on the bottom with a blue pattern on the top, possibly a Tommy Hilfiger, with blue skinny jeans.

Investigating officer PC Jessica Cooper, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this sexual assault by touching to please come forward.

“We are also asking anyone who lives nearby who has a CCTV camera or a video doorbell, as well as those who were driving in the area with a dashcam, to please check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that may be of use for our investigation.

“Anyone with information or footage can report through our online pages or call 101, quoting reference 43230326097.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”