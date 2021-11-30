Appeal for Milton Keynes parents to donate coats to keep children from struggling families warm this winter

The Reuse Centre on Kiln Farm has launched a winter clothing appeal to keep children warm as temperatures drop.

They are asking parents to donate any unwanted or outgrown coats, hats, scarves, wellies or gloves. They must be in a children's size and in good condition.

Reuse will then be give away the items, with no questions asked or no referral needed, to any families in MK that need them.

One in three children are living in poverty in Milton Keynes

"All we ask is that you pop them through a wash before donating as we have no facilities to wash them," said a spokesman for the project.

With just under one in three children in Milton Keynes living in poverty, Reuse predicts the demand will be high.

The community project also gives out free school uniform items to people that need them.

All items can be dropped off at 16 Burners Lane, Kiln Farm, MK11 3HB.

The Re-use Community Project CIC is a community-based initiative to encourage the reuse of items that are no longer required, but are still in good condition and could be used by others.