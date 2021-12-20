Appeal launched to help trace missing 15-year-old boy from Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in locating a missing boy from Milton Keynes.

Jason Adutwum, aged 15, was reported missing at around 9.30pm on Friday (17/12).

He is approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black top, black trousers, a black jacket and white trainers.

Jason is known to have links to Bedfordshire, London, Norfolk, Northamptonshire and Surrey.

Detective Inspector Gemma Robinson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jason’s welfare and are appealing for help in locating him.

“Please get in touch with us if you have seen Jason or think you know where he may be.