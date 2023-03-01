Appeal to find man wanted in connection with sex assault in Milton Keynes

An appeal has been issued to help to find a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Milton Keynes.

Andrew Ucheckwo, also known as Andrew Ochekwo and David Okorocha, aged 51, is wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman at an address in Milton Keynes in June 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is 5ft 7ins tall, of heavy build, has a small scar to the left eyebrow and is believed to be residing in the Milton Keynes area.

Andrew Ucheckwo, also known as Andrew Ochekwo and David Okorocha, aged 51, is wanted in connection with a sex assault

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rob Buchanan, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Andrew Ucheckwo but we are now appealing for the public’s help.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999, or if you know where he is or may have seen him previously please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43190173124.

Advertisement

Advertisement