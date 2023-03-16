Appeal to help budding Milton Keynes dancer achieve her dream of performing in the West End

Aspiring dancer Daisy Lamb has taken one giant step towards her dream of becoming a professional dancer and performing on stage in the West End.

Daisy, 13, of Walton Park, Milton Keyes, has been dancing since she was three and has now won a place at prestigious performing arts school, The Hammond in Chester.

Her mum Kerrie, said: “Daisy, on her audition day looked at me and said, ‘this is it, it feels like home. This is where I need to be’. She came out of her audition beaming."

Daisy Lamb has won a place at The Hammond performing arts school in Chester

Daisy hopes to study world-class ballet, tap, contemporary and jazz classes as well as continue her academic education.

But in order to accept a place Daisy is also hoping to be awarded a bursary from the school which will help meet the £30k a year school fees.

Kerrie added: “Money is the only thing holding Daisy back from being able to accept the school's offer. The cost covers boarding fees, academics and a year’s training. Unfortunately, the school only have a limited amount of government funded scholarships, and we hope to be awarded a bursary but are yet to hear back from the school.

“So as a family we are asking for support in making Daisy’s dream come true. We know this is a large goal and times are hard, however every very little helps to help Daisy to keep reaching for the stars.”

Daisy attends the Rebecca Marie Academy of Dance, and Rosemary Lane School of Ballet, and also helps out as a teaching assistant instructing younger students.

Kerrie added: “Daisy is a real inspiration to her peers. During lockdown she was able to continue her passion with online lessons and even entered competitions virtually and was awarded UTD’s most promising dancer. She became inventive with her training and study the New York City Ballet’s videos learning the exercises, the variations and would then choreograph her own.

"Her positive energy and spirit radiate from within. Her dream is to one day appear in a ballet and on stage in the West End.

“She also aspires to one day be able to come back and teach dance to her local community.”