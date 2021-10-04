Appeal to help dad left paralysed after motorcycle accident near Milton Keynes

The family of a dad-of-two who was left paralysed following a motorcycle accident have set up an appeal to raise funds to help towards the cost of medical equipment and lifestyle changes.

Karl Major, 32, suffered horrific injuries after the accident which happened at Moulsoe near Newport Pagnell at 6.50am on September 23 when he was on his way to work. His injuries included a shattered pelvis and spine which, after emergency surgery, left him paralysed from the waist down.

Karl's sister Jolene said the family were devastated especially as Karl's dad was following eight cars behind and saw the accident. He was quickly on the scene and knows how lucky Karl was not to lose his life.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Karl Major, pictured with son Freddie

Jolene said: "We're a motorbiking family and Karl is an experienced rider but it was a huge shock and so worrying. Karl was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital, where visiting is limited, so that's been difficult. But he's getting better now.

"Mentally he knows he's been lucky but physically it's taken its toll as he suffered broken ribs so that's still making breathing quite difficult and painful."

Karl, who lives with his partner Alicja and two sons Freddie six,and Archie one, in Olney, is now waiting to be transferred to Stoke Mandeville Hospital for rehabilitation. But the family say he will need specialised equipment when he returns home and are hoping to raise £5,000 with £1,635 already raised towards the target.

Karl's GoFundMe page explains: "Karl is a loving and devoted father and has an amazing partner too. Unfortunately his girlfriend is currently working all hours as she's worrying about money and being able to afford their future.

"They currently live in a top floor flat and will need to move, and they'll need a mobility vehicle so Karl can get in and out easier and it'll need wheelchair space. They'll also need hoists in and around the house as well as disability bars and maybe even a special bed. The list is bigger than this but this is just an example.

"Once Karl is out of hospital in a month or so he'll need his partner to be his carer which again is more money worries for them.

"So please whether it's 50p or £10 every little bit will help Karl and his family."

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-karl-with-his-future-costs?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer