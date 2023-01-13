News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV

Appeal to help find missing teenage boy from Milton Keynes

Jason was last seen on Wednesday evening

By Olga Norford
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 3:16pm

An appeal has been issued for help in locating a missing boy from Milton Keynes.

Jason, aged 16, was last seen at around 6.25pm on Wednesday (January 11).

He is black, approximately 5ft 6ins tall and slim.

Jason has been missing since Wednesday (January 11)
Most Popular

Jason is known to frequent Milton Keynes, London and south east England.

Inspector Eric Sullivan, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jason’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help in locating him.

“If you see Jason or have any information that might help us find him, please make a report on our website or in an emergency, call 999, quoting reference 43230015845.”

> Having a loved one go missing can be a very traumatic experience. The charity Missing People can support and help people cope when someone has gone missing. Their phone line on 116 000 is open 24 hours a day.