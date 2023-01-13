An appeal has been issued for help in locating a missing boy from Milton Keynes.

Jason, aged 16, was last seen at around 6.25pm on Wednesday (January 11).

Advertisement

He is black, approximately 5ft 6ins tall and slim.

Jason has been missing since Wednesday (January 11)

Jason is known to frequent Milton Keynes, London and south east England.

Inspector Eric Sullivan, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jason’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help in locating him.

Advertisement

“If you see Jason or have any information that might help us find him, please make a report on our website or in an emergency, call 999, quoting reference 43230015845.”