Appeal to help find missing teenage boy from Milton Keynes area

The teenager, named by Police as Albert, is 15 years old and was last seen on Friday, August 5.
Police say Albert’s family are concerned for his welfare and are desperate for information.
If you have any information which may help in locating Albert please call 101 quoting reference 43220349204.
Most Popular
-
1
NHS consultant ordered to demolish part of his massive house in Milton Keynes submits plans to make it even BIGGER
-
2
New high quality clothing store to open at Central Milton Keynes
-
3
Homes needed for very special puppies in Milton Keynes
-
4
Pub on city estate seeks to serve alcohol at breakfast time every single day of the year
-
5
Milton Keynes primary described as 'vibrant place of learning' by Ofsted inspectors
> If someone goes missing, contact anyone you think may know their whereabouts - or the police. You do not have to wait 24 hours.