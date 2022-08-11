Appeal to help find missing teenage boy from Milton Keynes area

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing boy from Bletchley.

Thursday, 11th August 2022, 2:16 pm
The teenager, named by Police as Albert, is 15 years old and was last seen on Friday, August 5.

Police say Albert’s family are concerned for his welfare and are desperate for information.

If you have any information which may help in locating Albert please call 101 quoting reference 43220349204.

> If someone goes missing, contact anyone you think may know their whereabouts - or the police. You do not have to wait 24 hours.