Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing girl from Milton Keynes.

Borte, aged 16, was last seen this morning in the Emerson Valley area of Milton Keynes. (22/8)

She is 5ft 2 ins tall, slim, with brown shoulder length hair. She wears pink glasses, has her ears pierced and wears braces on her teeth. She was last seen wearing a white dress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Steve Brisley-Heath, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Borte as it is out of character for her to go missing.

Borte, aged 16, was last seen this morning in the Emerson Valley area of Milton Keynes. (22/8)

“We would ask anyone who sees her to call 999, or if you have information as to where she might be or have previously seen her then please add the information to our missing persons page. Our reference number is 43240403284.”