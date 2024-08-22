Appeal to trace missing 16-year-old girl from Milton Keynes

By Olga Norford
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing girl from Milton Keynes.

Borte, aged 16, was last seen this morning in the Emerson Valley area of Milton Keynes. (22/8)

She is 5ft 2 ins tall, slim, with brown shoulder length hair. She wears pink glasses, has her ears pierced and wears braces on her teeth. She was last seen wearing a white dress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspector Steve Brisley-Heath, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Borte as it is out of character for her to go missing.

Borte, aged 16, was last seen this morning in the Emerson Valley area of Milton Keynes. (22/8)Borte, aged 16, was last seen this morning in the Emerson Valley area of Milton Keynes. (22/8)
Borte, aged 16, was last seen this morning in the Emerson Valley area of Milton Keynes. (22/8)

“We would ask anyone who sees her to call 999, or if you have information as to where she might be or have previously seen her then please add the information to our missing persons page. Our reference number is 43240403284.”