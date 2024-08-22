Appeal to trace missing 16-year-old girl from Milton Keynes
Borte, aged 16, was last seen this morning in the Emerson Valley area of Milton Keynes. (22/8)
She is 5ft 2 ins tall, slim, with brown shoulder length hair. She wears pink glasses, has her ears pierced and wears braces on her teeth. She was last seen wearing a white dress.
Inspector Steve Brisley-Heath, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Borte as it is out of character for her to go missing.
“We would ask anyone who sees her to call 999, or if you have information as to where she might be or have previously seen her then please add the information to our missing persons page. Our reference number is 43240403284.”