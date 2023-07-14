Appeal to trace missing man last seen in Bletchley area of Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing man from Milton Keynes.

Raymond, aged 58, was last seen in Bletchley area yesterday on Thursday. (12/7).

He is known to frequent central Milton Keynes and Bedford.

Inspector Phil Turner-Robson said: “We are concerned for Raymond’s welfare and would like to appeal to anyone who has seen him or who has information that could help us find him to please get in touch.

“If you see Raymond please do not approach him, and call us on the non-emergency number 101, or by reporting this via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference number 43230309591.”

> Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK.