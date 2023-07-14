Appeal to trace missing man last seen in Bletchley area of Milton Keynes

News you can trust since 1981
He’s known to frequent central MK and Bedford
By News Team
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing man from Milton Keynes.

Raymond, aged 58, was last seen in Bletchley area yesterday on Thursday. (12/7).

He is known to frequent central Milton Keynes and Bedford.

Police appeal to trace Raymond, who was last seen in the Bletchley area on July 12
Inspector Phil Turner-Robson said: “We are concerned for Raymond’s welfare and would like to appeal to anyone who has seen him or who has information that could help us find him to please get in touch.

“If you see Raymond please do not approach him, and call us on the non-emergency number 101, or by reporting this via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference number 43230309591.”

> Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK.

Missing People is the only UK charity dedicated to reconnecting missing people and their loved ones. It offers support to people affected by a disappearance call the free Helpline on 116 000.