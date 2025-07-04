Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing Scott, 43, who was last seen in Bletchley earlier today

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing man from Milton Keynes with a bulldog tattoo on his chest.

Scott, 43, was last seen in the Bletchley area on the morning of Friday July 4, with police believing that he was travelling towards the Rickley Park area of the city.

Scott is described as white with a very tanned complexion, well built, around six foot tall, and was wearing black sports shorts, white Nike Air Force trainers, white socks and was not wearing a top when he was last seen.

He was wearing aviator style sunglasses, and has a tattoo of a bulldog on his chest, which can be seen in the attached image.

Scott is known to frequent Bletchley and Milton Keynes.

PC James Green said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Scott as we are concerned for his welfare and want to check that he is OK.

“If anyone sees him please call 999, or if you know where he is or has been please provide the information online on our missing persons form quoting reference 43250334229.”